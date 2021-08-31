Keep politics out of religious gatherings

The role of religious organisations in the second liberation is well documented. At the height of the Kanu dictatorship in the 1980s and early 1990s, religious leaders joined hands with progressive forces to fight for democracy. Churches and mosques provided sanctuary for the brave men and women who stood up against Kanu’s tyranny.

Religious leaders like Bishop Alexander Muge paid the ultimate price for challenging the Kanu hegemony. Archbishops Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki and David Gitari, Bishop Henry Okullu and Rev Timothy Njoya were chastised by the Kanu high-command because of their stand against oppression.

However, recent developments among the faiths are worrying. Churches in particular have become sanctuary for political campaigns and many religious leaders have ceded their role of providing spiritual and moral guidance to the society. In principle, many faiths object to politicking within the worship places but in reality, the clergy have failed to honour that.

The emerging trend is that politicians flock the churches every worship day with the motive of using those platforms to endear themselves to the congregants.

The practice has become widespread as campaigns hot up in the countdown to the next elections scheduled for August next year. Moreover, the churches have become vital hubs at this point when public rallies are prohibited due to Covid-19. Notably, some politicians lavish the churches with hefty financial contributions that raise critical questions.

Every citizen has the right to worship and in a country that professes religion like ours, this is highly encouraged. However, it is ridiculous when the religious services are used to push for political interests. The matter at hand is a moral question and it behoves the clergy to introspect and do the right thing.