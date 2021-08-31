Keep politics out of religious gatherings

Editorial

The role of religious organisations in the second liberation is well documented. At the height of the Kanu dictatorship in the 1980s and early 1990s, religious leaders joined hands with progressive forces to fight for democracy. Churches and mosques provided sanctuary for the brave men and women who stood up against Kanu’s tyranny.

