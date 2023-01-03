Keep political parties off Eala MPs’ selection

The proposal by a parliamentary select committee formed to oversee the recent election of Kenya’s nine representatives to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (Eala) to remove political parties from the process is welcome. That would be a departure from the chaotic, often unhelpful process of selection of such leaders.

The select committee, whose mandate ends immediately after the election of the nine Eala MPs, is reduced to only overseeing the process of an election but barred from the first point of shortlisting, an important phase in any interview process. That means political parties have the upper hand in who represents Kenya in the Arusha-based East African Community (EAC) assembly with the select committee only dealing with those already handpicked by the political outfits.

This is the wrong approach and the committee is right to want it changed. Any Kenyan, regardless of party affiliation, including the partyless, should have an equal opportunity to apply and get the Eala job. Such a person should also be allowed ample time and access to campaign among MPs, who, by law, vote on who represents the country in the assembly.

It is not prudent to leave the important responsibility of picking Eala MPs to only those affiliated with political parties or even those whom those outfits handpick for MPs to vote on.

First, Eala MPs do not represent parties but the Republic of Kenya. They should, it therefore follows, be Kenyans first and party members second.

Over the years, the regional assembly has lost meaning due to the system of selection, with politicians and party leaders often turning it into a dumping ground for political rejects and a holiday camp for their kin and cronies. The regional assembly, we believe, should be the launching pad for the envisioned East African Federation, and its members should, hence, be equal to the task of representing the region in global matters.