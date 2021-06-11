Keep players, officials safe

Local sporting activities have been halted twice in the past one year as the government battles the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

From March last year, the government ordered a partial lockdown and sporting activities remained suspended nationally to curb the spread of Covid-19.

But local sporting activities resumed partially mid-September after close to seven months of no activity.

The Sports ministry only allowed non-contact sports to re-open in phases in September, and sporting activities like athletics, golf and motorsport resumed while contact sports like football, swimming, basketball and rugby remained suspended.

However, contact sports such as football resumed last November. A month later, other top-tier leagues in sports such as rugby were allowed to resume.

Disregarding health directives

But President Uhuru Kenyatta announced another lockdown in Nairobi and the surrounding counties on March 26 when the number of new Covid-19 infections went up.

All sporting activities remained suspended until May 1 when the top-tier leagues were allowed to continue.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed is on record as having told local sports federations to strictly abide by Covid-19 protocols, warning that the government would shut down sporting activities for a third time in case of a surge in the number of new Covid-19 infections.

It is unfortunate that some local federations have started disregarding health directives from the Sports and Health ministries and have allowed their lower-tier leagues to continue.

Allowing players and officials to participate in these leagues without being tested is unacceptable since they expose those involved to the risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19.