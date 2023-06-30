Keep our swimmers afloat

Unending wrangles in the Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) and court battles spell doom for the country’s talent that continues to go downstream.

That World Aquatics intends to ban Kenya from global activity if KSF’s elections fail to take place on July 7 as scheduled affirms the sport’s fragile state.

Tired of the six-year-long wrangles, World Aquatics’ Executive Director Brent Nowicki says in a letter to KSF’s Stabilisation Committee that punitive measures are lined up for Kenya. These will see Kenyan swimmers, coaches and officials banned from competing in, officiating at or attending any World Aquatics competitions or events.

Stakeholders Margaret Ndung’u Mwasha and Conrad Dermot Biltcliffe Thorpe – through their lawyer Charles Kanjama – have stopped the elections until a case they had filed at the High Court in 2021 is heard and determined.

In a letter dated June 20, 2023, to KSF’s Stabilisation Committee chairman, South Africa’s Jace Naidoo, Nowicki said it’s unfortunate that the High Court has stopped the elections.

Hitherto, Kenyan swimmers compete abroad under the “Suspended member Nation” tag after World Aquatics suspended Kenya in 2019 before moving to disband KSF in July last year after elections failed to take place.

Instead, World Aquatics formed the Stabilisation Committee that has since come up with a roadmap to the elections on July 7 this year after wide consultations.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat wants Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to intervene and pre-empt Kenya’s global ban.

Over the past two years, Kenya has missed out on millions of shillings in grants and scholarships for swimmers and officials.

Kenya has also missed out on the Olympic Aquatic Support Programme that draws up to Sh4.2 million annually, scholarship grants of up to Sh5 million and university scholarships estimated between Sh5.6 million and Sh7 million.