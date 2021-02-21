Keep Morans up there

  • Taylor Ongwae sunk a buzzer beater to see Kenya win 74-73 and enter the Afrobasket finals for the first time in 28 years.

 The national men’s basketball team, Morans, made history on Friday night when they stunned Angola for the first time in Yaoundé, Cameroon, to qualify for the 2021 Afrobasket Championship finals.

