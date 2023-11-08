Keep land deal rates low

The proposed amendment of the key laws governing land transactions could extend the difficult season for Kenyans, who are grappling with increased fuel prices, taxation and statutory deductions as the cost of living skyrockets.

There has been no respite for them since the unpopular taxes in the Finance Act, 2023 came into effect.

The cost of buying and selling property could shoot up should Parliament endorse amendments to three Acts.

Targeted by Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome are the Land Adjudication, Land Registration and Community Land Acts.

Some of the property transfer costs could increase by more than 1,000 per cent. That will undermine the ability of the majority of Kenyans to engage in and benefit from such transfers.

Should the National Assembly pass the Bill, the cost of filing a case with the Land Adjudication Committee will rise from Sh500 to Sh2,000.

An appeal to the Arbitration Board will cost Sh3,000, up from Sh300. The highest is the board’s appeal to the Lands CS, which will cost Sh7,500 instead of Sh600.

In line with the constitutional requirement, a public participation session will be held in Nairobi on Tuesday. It will involve officials from the Lands ministry, National Treasury, National Land Commission and Council of Governors. Sadly, this is a largely futile exercise; such a forum should provide an opportunity to exhaustively discuss and even propose changes.

It is, however, encouraging to note that the Law Society of Kenya has opposed the move. We could not agree more with LSK president Eric Theuri that the ministry should first put its house in order by fighting the endemic corruption and improving services before tinkering with property deal rates.