Keep game out of courts

On Friday, the High Court suspended last weekend’s eagerly awaited Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The court, sitting in Mombasa, put the meeting on hold after sports journalist Milton Nyakundi challenged the eligibility of top FKF officials, including President Nick Mwendwa, to hold the AGM that was set to approve election timelines and guidelines.

Nyakundi argued that Mwendwa and FKF's National Executive Committee were procedurally removed from office by former Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, hence the decision by Justice Ogla Sewe to certify the application as urgent.

With the case coming up for mention today, the local football fraternity could be thrown into further turmoil with lengthy court battles to the disadvantage of the country’s football development.

This comes at a time when Kenya has launched preparations towards hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with President William Ruto recently presiding over the ground-breaking of the Talanta Sports City that will host key matches of the continental showpiece.

Kenya will also next year co-host the second-tier Africa Nations Championship with Uganda and Tanzania in September as a dry run for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The postponement of the federation’s AGM brings fresh confusion over the election roadmap, coming a year after world football governing body, Fifa, indefinitely suspended Kenya owing to “government interference”.

The government and Fifa need to restore order to protect the game’s development and allow football to flourish on the field of play, rather than in court corridors.