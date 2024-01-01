Keep egos out of schools

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu’s ban on the branding of examinations and other school items, including buses, with politicians’ names and/or photographs is spot-on. Indeed, it is shocking to note that such a thing has been going on. Had the education authorities in the affected counties been serious about effectively discharging their duties, they would have stymied this nonsense.

Internal school exams, which help to mould youth and prepare them for national tests, should not be hijacked for personal aggrandisement. The young learners should not be used for hero-worshipping and lionising of politicians. Schools should not be used to promote personality cults.

What has been happening is a blatant abuse of office. School exams and property should not be used to boost egos at the public expense. In early 2022, CS Machogu’s predecessor, the late Prof George Magoha, also banned the sending of success cards with the names or photos of politicians to candidates.

Head teachers must desist from administering exams bearing individuals’ names or portraits. These shameless people are exploiting innocent children in their quest to cling to the positions they hold. Of course, the main target is not the children but their parents, who are the voters. For instance, a western region governor distributed to schools early childhood development and education (ECDE) exams bearing his portrait.