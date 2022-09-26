Keep children in school

Basic education institutions started opening yesterday for the last term of 2022, marking the end of the gruelling two-year crash academic programme, which has been fraught with challenges.

The tight schedule was caused by the disruption of the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, learners, teachers and parents have had a hectic time with huge sacrifices. Whereas the learners and teachers were forced to cover the syllabuses within shortened timelines, parents had to pay school fees four times a year instead of the usual three.

With at least 23 of the 47 counties facing acute hunger, the timing of this term could not have come at a worse time. This is aggravated by the high cost of living, putting parents on the horns of a dilemma between paying schools and buying food.

In the course of the two years, the Ministry of Education has pleaded with school administrators not to send home learners for non-payment of fees. The same advisory is needed to avoid unnecessary loss of teacher-learner contact time. Sending away learners is costly since they are required to pay the full fees, including for the school days missed. Furthermore, it affects their academic performance.

This term is unique because there will be three national examinations for the learners—in Grade 6, Standard 8 and Form 4. Headteachers and principals, therefore, need to restrain themselves from sending learners home for fee balances. However, this should not be an excuse for parents to neglect their responsibility to pay for their children’s education and upkeep. They should negotiate with the school managers to find workable schedules of clearing the fee balances.