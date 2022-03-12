KCSE candidates must keep eyes on the ball

  • The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams will be taken at 10,413 centres countrywide.
  • The 2021 exam saw a 9.39 per cent increase in enrolment from the 752,981 candidates who wrote their papers at 10,437 centres in 2020.


The national exams season gets into full gear tomorrow morning, with more than 830,000 Form Four candidates beginning to write their theory papers. The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams will be taken at 10,413 centres countrywide. The 2021 exam saw a 9.39 per cent increase in enrolment from the 752,981 candidates who wrote their papers at 10,437 centres in 2020.

