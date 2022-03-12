KCSE candidates must keep eyes on the ball

The national exams season gets into full gear tomorrow morning, with more than 830,000 Form Four candidates beginning to write their theory papers. The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams will be taken at 10,413 centres countrywide. The 2021 exam saw a 9.39 per cent increase in enrolment from the 752,981 candidates who wrote their papers at 10,437 centres in 2020.

The candidates have been yearning for this moment that will see them transition to the next step on the academic ladder, or if they don’t perform that well, seek alternatives. This is what will determine their future, hence the serious preparations. The candidates braved a lengthy closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown to reach this stage.

The next two weeks call for diligence and confidence on the part of the candidates. Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has, while ruling out any exam leakages, called for strict discipline from the candidates. He has also challenged exam centre managers – head teachers – and invigilators to ensure the papers start right on time.

The students work so hard to post good results. It is, therefore, unfair for schools to withhold their certificates over fee arrears. That is the responsibility of parents and guardians and the young people’s dreams should not be curtailed because of it.