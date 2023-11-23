KCPE exam exit paves the way for exciting learning

It is once again a time for celebration for the candidates who excelled in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination, their teachers and parents. They can now confidently look forward to the next stage on their academic ladder.

For those who did not do so well, this is not the end of the world. After all, every candidate will get automatic promotion to secondary school.

They will not be admitted to the top schools but can still, if they work hard, reinvent themselves and excel in the Form Four exam or just sharpen their knowledge for training in artisan skills.

Exams are important but they must never be a matter of life and death. Those who have not done so well should not be mocked but encouraged to work at what they are good at.

The curtain has finally come down on the 8-4-4 system, ushering in the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), which is tailored to develop practical talents with assessment replacing the cut-throat exam competition. The emphasis will now be on honing the practical skills of the learners to eventually yield not jobseekers but creators of employment.

It has been a challenging journey since 1985, when the first KCPE exam was done after the shift from the 7-4-2-3 system. CBC has had its teething problems, including the tricky location of junior secondary school (JSS) in primary schools. The lack of adequate teachers, materials and facilities are not challenges that will be sorted out overnight. The aim, however, is to build a more practical system.

Education is the surest way to impart knowledge and train the future manpower that the country will rely on for development. Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, crediting the 8-4-4 with training 26 million KCPE candidates in 39 years, is upbeat about CBC serving the country much better.