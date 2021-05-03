Karibu Samia, let’s bury the past and focus ahead

By  The Watchman

  • For the past six years under President John Magufuli, the fraternal ties between Kenya and Tanzania frittered.
  • The two neighbouring countries were frequently embroiled in trade wars over tariffs and non-tariff barriers.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu’s two-day State visit to Kenya starting today is a major turning point in the relationship between the two neighbouring countries. It is crucial for repairing broken ties, renewing networks, deepening regional integration and crafting common strategies for dealing with matters of mutual interests.

