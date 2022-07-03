Juniors programmes good

Kenya’s athletics future is almost guaranteed, going by the talent showcased at last weekend’s trials in Nairobi for the World Under-20 Athletics Championships.

The global age-group competition is scheduled for August 1-6 in Cali, Colombia, with Nairobi having hosted the last edition last year at Kasarani.

Fast times were clocked at the Nyayo National Stadium trials with surprises galore as Athletics Kenya (AK) named a strong team of 29 athletes that will seek to defend the overall title the country won in the past two editions. Even more encouraging, for the first time, Kenya has seen two women qualify in not-so-familiar events: Winny Chepng’etich in long jump and triple jump and Margaret Gati in the race walk.

Chepng’etich is the first woman to qualify in a field event from competitive trials to any World Athletics Championships while Gati becomes the first Kenyan woman to qualify for the race walk in a global junior event.

The holiday camps AK introduced in the countdown to the 2017 World U-18 Athletics Championships and later 2021 and 2022 World Athletics U-20 Championships seem to work. The state-supported camps have produced incredible results—notably the rise of Dominic Ndigiti, who won the historic 2017 World U-18 Athletics Championships race walk bronze. Heristone Wanyonyi’s race walk victory at the 2021 World Athletics U-20 Championships in Nairobi was also a landmark: He became the first Kenyan to win a world title in race walking.

Most of the elite athletes selected for the World Athletics Championships due for July 15-24 in Oregon, United States, and the July 28 to August 8 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, went through age-group competitions.