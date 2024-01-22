Judiciary must discharge duties without interference

It is commendable that the heads of the three arms of government, the Executive, the Judiciary and the Legislature, have finally met to discuss some of the challenges they have been facing and how to resolve them.

President William Ruto, Chief Justice Martha Koome and Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula have declared war on corruption in the three arms of the government. They agreed that graft is posing a grave threat to the nation. This follows sustained attacks on the Judiciary by the President and other members of the Executive.

Going forward, the heads will seek to enhance service delivery, fight corruption and promote the administration of justice to enhance accountability. A section of the opposition had opposed the meeting, with Azimio flag-bearer and ODM party leader Raila Odinga, arguing that it would compromise, not just the Judiciary but also the country. Also opposed to the talks is the Law Society of Kenya, accusing the President of undermining the Judiciary in his recent utterances against judges and other judicial officers.

There is nothing wrong with having such high-level consultations unless they threaten the key principle of separation of power. The Judiciary must discharge its functions without any interference from the Executive as has been happening lately.

They have pledged to perform their functions in a manner that respects, promotes and enhances the rule of law, institutional independence and respect for court decisions. This is welcome, as President Ruto had only the other day threatened to disobey court orders. The public attacks on the Judiciary pose a serious threat to the rule of law.

Quite encouraging, though, is the commitment by the three arms of government to tackle corruption, which has become rampant. We hope this meeting will mark the beginning of a genuine and effective war on corruption and is not just a public relations exercise or an attempt to coerce the Judiciary into doing the Executive’s bidding.