Judgment a call to reflect, deepen fidelity to the law

By  Editorial

  • In upholding the earlier judgment made by the High Court, the Court Appeal breathed fresh life into the 2010 Constitution.
  • On balance, the judgment was not about winners and losers, but foundational principles of governance.

There comes a time in the life of a nation when citizens come together to reflect on their collective destiny. That moment came on Friday during the Court of Appeal’s sitting to deliver a decision on the legality of constitutional amendments through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). The ruling gripped the nation because of its far-reaching implications.

