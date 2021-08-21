Judgment a call to reflect, deepen fidelity to the law

There comes a time in the life of a nation when citizens come together to reflect on their collective destiny. That moment came on Friday during the Court of Appeal’s sitting to deliver a decision on the legality of constitutional amendments through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). The ruling gripped the nation because of its far-reaching implications.

By a majority decision, the court declared that the BBI process was unprocedural, poorly conceptualised and overall, unconstitutional. However, the court made the statement that constitutional reform is desirable at any time in the life of a nation but must be premised on the law. In upholding the earlier judgment made by the High Court, the Court Appeal breathed fresh life into the 2010 Constitution.

On balance, the judgment was not about winners and losers, but foundational principles of governance. Senior Counsel John Khaminwa rightly captured the judgment as a triumph for constitutionalism. This was about sanctity of the law and the imperative for fidelity to it. It is in this context that Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga characterised the BBI process as a “dismemberment” of the Constitution, which is destructive and indefensible. It means that the process risked severing the Constitution’s limbs with detrimental consequences.

For example, the proposition to change the governance structure to create new top positions such as prime minister, introduce the slot of Cabinet ministers appointed from elected Members of Parliament and to establish the job of Judiciary Ombudsman all amounted to disfiguring the Constitution. Whereas there is no fault in seeking to change the Constitution, any such endeavour must be people-driven, inclusive and follow the right process.

At the heart of the judgment was fortification of the citizens’ rights in the constitutional process. Decisions on governance cannot be made without legitimate contribution of the citizens. The Executive and the political class have no exclusive powers to make determination on the Constitution without recourse to the constituent power of the citizens. This is a lesson that should guide the country henceforth. No longer is it tenable to disempower the people through disguised machinations as has happened in the past.

Public participation is anchored in the 2010 Constitution and cannot be wished away. Citizens must be involved at every stage of the constitutional debate and change process as well other administrative undertakings. Conversely, this is a wake-up call for the citizens to take a more keen interest in the goings-on within their environments and actively participate in them.

Reflect and introspect

Further, the court focused attention on many critical yet unresolved constitutional and administrative matters such as composition of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and legislation on referendum, which should be acted upon urgently. Similarly, the court settled a number of grey areas raised during the case filed at the High court and the subsequent appeal.

Arising out of this costly misadventure, the question is: Can the Constitution be changed? Are Kenyans trapped with a Constitution that they cannot adjust to suit their circumstances? Not really. Articles 255 through 257 provide the premise for changing the Constitution. However, it is regrettable that the political leadership failed to adhere to the provisos. Worse, they resorted to high-handedness where citizens were coerced to support the review process without proper explanations and justification. The alacrity with which the BBI promoters pushed the Bill through various organs such as the county assemblies reeked of hubris.

Even so, we need to reflect on the handshake spirit, which birthed BBI and whose grand objective was to end cyclic ethnic conflicts and violence that come with every election given the skewed architecture of our governance. Elections have proved too divisive and the question is: what should the country do to end acrimony during and after polls? What safeguards should we put in place to guarantee ethnic harmony and national stability?

Inevitably, the judgment has political implications and specifically next year’s elections where President Uhuru Kenyatta steps down having served two terms. Political strategies and alignments that were premised on a changed Constitution have come tumbling and their originators have to go back to the drawing board. However, it would be simplistic and naïve to drive on the back of the judgment to divide the country.