Jubilee leaders need to put their house in order

The falling-out between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto portends ill for the Jubilee administration. The party leaders are pulling in different directions and can no longer work together to deliver on the promises they made to Kenyans.

Increasingly, President Kenyatta has been throwing broadsides at his deputy, depicting him as a restless, impatient, conniving and untrustworthy person. On his part, Mr Ruto, although tactfully avoiding hitting directly at his boss, has been tearing into President Kenyatta’s policies and programmes, among them the Building Bridges Initiative, which was co-founded with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

For Mr Ruto, the BBI is a scheme to block his ascension to the presidency. He has crafted the “hustler vs dynasty” narrative to whip up emotions and rally the poor against the rich. Tension is rising and cases of violence are on the rise.

When President Kenyatta and Mr Ruto came together in 2013 and entered into a pact to campaign for national leadership, they made a raft of promises. As their second term in office comes to an end, the scorecard is unflattering.

Kenyans deserve better

The economy is tanking, poverty levels are rising, social services such as health are constrained, unemployment is worsening, corruption is soaring and debt is spiralling.

Although the Jubilee Party promised national cohesion, in itself, it is a divided house. Jubilee has two factions, Kieleweke and Tangatanga, coalescing around President Kenyatta and DP Ruto respectively, with battle lines clearly demarcated. The net result is that the ruling party is dysfunctional and the government hamstrung to deliver services.

Kenyans deserve better. The Jubilee administration has to put its house in order and honour pledges it made to the citizens. We abhor divisive politics that fans ethnic hatred and prepares the ground for violence.