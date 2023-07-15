Joint exams ban: Clearly explain education decisions to stakeholders

There is no sector that attracts more tweaking and overall reforms than education. Of course, the main objective is to ensure that the learners get the very best in knowledge and skills to enable them to play a vital role in society in future.

Since independence six decades ago, there have been reviews and total overhauls of the education system to bring it in line and make it cope with the ever-increasing challenges. The focus for change is usually on the curriculum and examinations.

The latest decision that is ruffling feathers in the education sector is the ministry’s decision to ban mock and joint examinations. This is meant to curb unrest in schools, which is one of the endemic problems. The Education ministry now says that whole-class tuition in the schools remains banned.

According to Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, a parliamentary commission on education and a special investigation of school unrest recommended a ban on joint inter-school examinations.

However, these actions are nothing new. They have been carried out numerous times in the past few years. Similar bans were slapped on schools in 2015 and also in August 2008. The Education ministry has had to issue guidelines on holiday tuition and mock examinations to stem abuse.

The intention is good and laudable, as it is meant to curb abuse and is, therefore, beneficial to the learners. However, these pronouncements by the Education mandarins are often ignored after a while, turning out to be a waste of time. It is imperative that such decisions be fully explained to all the stakeholders, especially the parents, who bear the heavy burden of these numerous changes. They are forced to adjust their arrangements for their children. The reasons for the changes should be clear to those charged with implementing them to do a better job.

It is true that our education system has for years remained largely examination-oriented. In most cases, even the holiday tuition and other arrangements are an additional burden to parents, who are expected to cough up some extra funds in these difficult economic times.