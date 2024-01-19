Jaramogi’s pivotal role in fight for democracy

One of the country’s biggest heroes, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, is feted for his significant roles in two distinct phases of its political development.

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the death of Jaramogi Odinga, who was Independent Kenya’s first Vice-President.

He made major contributions to the struggle for a better country for all its citizens. The first was in the fight against colonial rule that ushered in independence 60 years ago. He would later lead the struggle against single-party dictatorship to restore multi-party rule and greater democratic freedoms.

Initially a key ally of founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Jaramogi, who served as the VP from December 12, 1964 to April 14, 1966, later became his fiercest critic. He is recognised for having remained a vocal opposition leader until his death on January 20, 1994.

There is a need to reflect on and honour his visionary and selfless leadership. Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o has aptly described the late Jaramogi as a “visionary leader who shaped the destiny of the nation at critical moments in history”.

The current leaders can learn some key lessons from Jaramogi, who distinguished himself for his commitment to the freedom struggle, declaring that there would be no independence without Mzee Kenyatta, who was then in detention. He did not try to sell himself to the colonialists as an alternative. To him, Mzee Kenyatta was the leader of the Kenyan people, including himself.

Branded a communist by his detractors, Jaramogi believed that a government isolated from the people could plunge the country into more pain and tragedy. He was detained and politically isolated but would never agree to be silenced.

In the 1990s, he would lead the push for multipartyism, which is recognised as the second liberation. He became a father figure, mentoring a group that was then popularly referred to as the Young Turks.