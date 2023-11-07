Japhet Koome Koome terror notice vital

In an unprecedented development in the war on terror, Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome has given 19 suspects a week to clear their names or face serious sanctions. Fail to that, the police chief says, the 18 Kenyans and a Congolese will be individually declared a “special entity”. This refers to a person or organisation suspected of having committed or prepared or facilitated the commission of a terrorist act.

Section 3(2) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012 allows the IG to issue such a notice. Should they fail to give reasonable grounds as to why they should not be listed, he will reject their applications and inform them of the decision in 60 days.

What is intriguing is that the 19 are serving prison sentences for terror-related crimes. It implies they may be abetting terror despite their incarceration, hence the need to act against them and their possible collaborators. Once listed, their travel and financial transactions will be restricted by the state and their associates deemed to be facilitating terrorism.

Only last month, the government revealed the profiles of 35 suspected masterminds of the terror network behind the frequent attacks in Lamu County. The group, which includes foreigners, has been planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on roads, killing security personnel and civilians. The suspects have been ordered to surrender to any police station.

As the festive season approaches, there is a likelihood of increasing terrorist activity—as has happened in the past. Last month, the United States Embassy in Nairobi issued a terror alert, warning of a high risk of attacks on places frequented by foreigners, including tourists. However, the most unusual is a Chinese government security notice to its nationals in Kenya.