It’s wrong to overburden parents with school fees

The call by the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) to the Education Ministry to issue new fee guidelines and increase school fees is unfortunate.

In as much as it appears necessitated by a deficit arising from the fees parents pay and the cost of running schools, it comes at a time when many families are financially struggling and cannot afford an extra load.

Family budgets were disrupted by the pandemic with parents having to pay school fees four times in a year instead of the usual three.

This, coupled with the high cost of living, makes it inconsiderate of Kuppet secretary-general Akello Misori to call for an increase in school fees.

It’s odd for a union principally concerned with teachers’ welfare to make such a proposal with utter disregard for the plight of parents.

It’s understandable that school managers are struggling to pay for various goods and services but asking parents to pay more should be the last resort.

'Free education'

It beats the principle of ‘free education’, which tops the government agenda.

Various schools have adjusted their fee structures, with consent from parents and ministry approval, creating inconsistencies in the fees charged by different schools.

National and extra-county schools are the most affected, which disadvantages many learners from poor families.

Mr Misori and headteachers associations should rather petition the government to increase capitation on schools.

Just as we have had subsidies for products such as fuel and Unga, parents should be cushioned from pricey school supplies.

This will keep more learners in class and not interrupt studies.

The government ought to facilitate the proposal for schools to buy foodstuffs to schools from the National Cereals and Produce Board, which is cheaper than in the open market.

Strict measures should, however, be instituted to prevent racketeers from infiltrating NCPB and selling foodstuffs.