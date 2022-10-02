It’s welcome justice for widows on inheritance
The High Court has, in a landmark ruling, made a major contribution to the empowerment of women.
Its decision to allow widows to inherit property when they remarry will resonate with many people as it is a significant step in the ongoing efforts to free women from oppression in the traditionally male-dominated society.
This is a long overdue ruling that should help to redress an injustice that many widows suffer.
The current law clearly violates the constitutional provision of equal protection, rights and fundamental freedoms regardless of gender.
Indeed, even the section of the marriage vow declaring “till death do us part” reaffirms that the union is automatically dissolved once a spouse dies.
It is, therefore, grossly unfair to deny widows an opportunity to find another soul mate and continue to live their lives after their husbands die.
Widows should not be forced into a life of solitude. It’s inhuman. Just like men, women have a right to freely live their lives and get into new relationships if they so wish.
After all, the property belonging to their husbands will, in most cases, have either been jointly acquired or the women have contributed by supporting their spouses to create the wealth.
There have been numerous cases of women—including those who take custody of their children—driven out of their homes and disinherited by in-laws for remarrying.
It’s a double tragedy for a woman to lose her husband, with whom she spent her quality life, and also be denied her marital property.
There have been significant gains in the empowerment of women, especially in politics, where they are playing an increasingly significant role with some elected as governors and others as legislators.
It’s unfair to deny women freedom and rights in their families and other spheres of life.
By declaring Section 35 (1) (b) and 36 (1) (b) of the Succession Act unconstitutional for denying widows the right to their inherited property when they remarry, Meru-based Justice Edward Murithi has struck a blow for justice. Well done, Judge!