It’s time to celebrate, rally unity to tackle challenges

As the country marks its most important public holiday today, it is yet another opportunity to reflect on where we have come from as a nation and where we are headed.

Jamhuri Day, which has been celebrated annually since December 12, 1964, reminds us about the freedoms Kenyans have enjoyed for nearly 60 years after a bitter struggle for independence. Today’s holiday marks the beginning of our republic, while Madaraka Day, June 1, commemorates the attainment of independence from the British.

Under the President as the Head of State, the country has made tremendous progress. It has charted its course as an independent nation, tackling numerous challenges, as was outlined by founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta in his rallying call to fellow Kenyans to fight poverty, disease and ignorance.

The goals Kenyans have set for themselves can only be achieved through unity of purpose. Competition for leadership is okay but must be undertaken in such a manner that it does not undermine peace and stability.

We should pat ourselves on the back for being among the very few nations in the continent and the world that regularly hold free and fair elections. Kenyans go to the polls every five years to elect their leaders from the grassroots to the highest office in the land, the Presidency.

On August 9, Kenyans voted in a General Election that ushered President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance into power. His election was disputed and the Supreme Court endorsed the victory, paving the way for him to set up his government. This process is now almost complete with the Cabinet and Principal secretaries having been sworn in.

In a demonstration of our mature democracy, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga and his team publicly accepted the verdict of the apex court in the land.

The leadership and the opposition should now concentrate on their separate roles, bearing in mind the fact that all must work in the interest of all Kenyans. There are huge challenges today that call for concerted efforts to tackle.

One is the high cost of living. This affects all Kenyans irrespective of their political affiliation. Secondly, more than four million Kenyans are facing starvation, which is worse in arid and semi-arid regions. All our leaders must work together to ensure that no Kenyan dies of hunger.

As Kenyans celebrate Jamhuri Day, there is also concern among parents over the government’s decision to abolish boarding schools. The intention may be good, but it should not be rushed to precipitate another crisis in the education sector. The academic calendar has been in disarray as a result of Covid-19 school term disruptions.