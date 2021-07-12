It’s time legislators dug up roots to sugar sector woes

By  The Watchman

  • The country has potential to produce and even export sugar if the sector is properly organised and managed.
  • Broadly, the sector is deeply wounded for various reasons that are in the public domain.

Parliament has, once again, revived debate about sustainable sugar production with the call for a ban on imports unless there is serious shortage locally. This is a recurring debate which requires a conclusive resolution. The sugar industry cannot be allowed to die. The country has potential to produce and even export sugar if the sector is properly organised and managed.

