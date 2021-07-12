It’s time legislators dug up roots to sugar sector woes

Parliament has, once again, revived debate about sustainable sugar production with the call for a ban on imports unless there is serious shortage locally. This is a recurring debate which requires a conclusive resolution. The sugar industry cannot be allowed to die. The country has potential to produce and even export sugar if the sector is properly organised and managed.

Broadly, the sector is deeply wounded for various reasons that are in the public domain. At the core is importation of cheap sugar by wheeler-dealers, who never pay taxes and flood the market with the commodity, stifling uptake of the locally produced commodity.

Moreover, some of the imports are brought in duty-free ostensively under the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) protocol though they are not from the neighbouring countries but from distant lands, meaning, the tax exemption rules are badly exploited.

Our sugar factories have suffered from wanton looting and gross mismanagement. Some old factories, such as Miwani and Ramisi, collapsed many years ago while others, like Chemelil, Muhoroni and Sony, have been struggling for ages. Mumias and Nzoia, which had great promise, have also come tumbling down. Contrastingly, private sugar millers are thriving, a sign that that, if properly managed, the public companies can prosper.

Besides that, poor market performance of locally produced sugar has killed sugarcane production. Farmers who had all along survived on growing the crop were forced to change course due to failed returns from their produce. Add to this political meddling and the situation gets very grave indeed.

Parliament’s renewed attempt at reviving the industry is encouraging. However, the proposals should be subjected to thorough scrutiny. Mere legislation and pronouncements without digging up the roots of the sector’s collapse will not yield much.