It’s time for new leader Ruto to fulfil promises

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta and his successor and erstwhile deputy William Ruto met at State House, Nairobi, yesterday in the culmination of what has been a smooth transition leading to today’s swearing-in of the new Head of State. It was a session devoid of animosity despite the two leaders not having been on good terms in the run-up to the August 9 General Election and its outcome.

This, once again, confirms that the country has firmly established a culture of peaceful leadership change that underlines its political stability. The tough competition to occupy the highest office in the land should never cause animosity and mayhem in the country, as has happened before, resulting in needless deaths and destruction of property. After all, elections are held every five years, giving the losers a chance to have another shot at the presidency and other elective offices.

As he assumes office, Dr Ruto, who has served as the Deputy President for 10 years, as well as in the Cabinet and Parliament earlier, will be well aware of the great expectations of his fellow Kenyans. Since he is not a newcomer, he’s certainly aware of the achievements and whatever shortcomings the Jubilee administration, which he was a part of, may have had. He will definitely have to hit the ground running and steer the country ahead as the man behind the wheel and not an assistant waiting for directions from his boss.

Instruments of power

The hard work must now begin in earnest. Once the instruments of power, which include the ceremonial sword and the Constitution, are handed over to him, he must get down to work. This entails starting to fulfil the promises and pledges his UDA-Kenya Kwanza Alliance made on the campaign trail.

These are difficult economic times, and Kenyans expect the new administration to address the high cost of living and other challenges. The people want to see food prices come down. Whatever it may take, he cannot run away from it. He has promised to do this and the people are unlikely to accept any excuses even though the country is in financial dire straits.

Whether it will be a reaffirmation of the government’s subsidy that reduced the price of the staple maize flour from Sh230 to Sh100 per two-kilogramme packet, it should be done. If it will take a reduction of taxes or special incentives to millers and farmers, so be it. However, in the long run, measures must be taken to boost economic growth as a lasting solution.

The new leadership must also ensure equitable distribution of the national cake for the socioeconomic well-being of all.

Dr Ruto has acknowledged that he and his competitor, Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga, command nearly equal support. Mutual respect between the two leaders is crucial to forge national reconciliation. It’s a delicate challenge but it is important to rally national unity and cohesion.

Proved doomsayers wrong

This is absolutely essential as Kenyans have proved the doomsayers wrong by remaining peaceful during the campaigns, voting and announcement of the results. Kenyans deserve to pat themselves on the back for this. They have demonstrated that elections need not be the trigger for orgies of violence and mayhem.

To entrench mature politics, the losers in the elections must be treated with respect as they did nothing wrong by vying for those positions. But even most important is the need to accord utmost respect to the outgoing President, his family and aides. In other African countries, we have seen new leaders harass their predecessors. If the outgoing leaders have a query on their conduct, these should be prosecuted respectfully.

The best way to demonstrate that we are a mature democracy is to treat retired Presidents with utmost respect. After all, they did their bit in contributing to national development. This is not the time to hold grudges and show disrespect.

This is the fifth presidential transition since Independence nearly 60 years ago. The meticulous and effective manner in which it has been conducted is something that all Kenyans should be proud of. Kenyans should be elated that they have set a solid example that other African countries can emulate in promoting democracy.