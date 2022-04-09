It’s relief for phone owners

There is a sigh of relief countrywide following the rescinding of a directive to all holders of mobile telephone numbers to have them registered afresh by April 15 or face dire consequences.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director-General, Ezra Chiloba, has said duly registered mobile subscribers do not need to re-register, easing the panic that had gripped the country, as the deadline was fast approaching.

The subscribers had been told unregistered phone numbers would be blocked and a fine of Sh300,000 imposed. Now, that was a tall order and many risked being thrown into jail.

The trouble with the Kenyan regulatory authorities is the tendency to issue ultimatums. It is an obsession that gives the wrong impression that there are no other ways of getting people to comply with regulations.

Fortunately, reason has prevailed. The CA directive was in compliance with the Registration of SIM Card Regulations, 2015, which required all mobile service providers to update their lists of subscribers.

This has brought to an end a big headache for many people. Some were to travel hundreds of kilometres from their rural homes to registration centres.

The telcos are aware that this matter is critical and deserves greater attention. It is true, for instance, that there has been rampant fraud and risky hawking of SIM cards, some of which have been used by terrorists.