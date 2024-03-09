It’s a great military legacy

The latest changes in the leadership of the military are a laudable continuation of an impressive tradition. The changes effected by President William Ruto, as the Commander-in-Chief, will clear the now well-trodden path for the successor of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Francis of Ogolla.

According to the Tonje Rules, the CDF position should be rotated between the Army, the Air Force and the Navy. The rules were introduced by former Chief of General Staff Daudi Tonje, the retired general after whom this system that enables a peaceful and seamless leadership transition was named.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Act stipulates that a CDF, his deputy and service commanders shall serve a single term of four years or retire on attaining the retirement age, whichever comes first.

Therefore, when Gen Ogolla, who is from the Air Force, exits on attaining the mandatory retirement age, the Kenya Navy will produce the next CDF. The rules also allow the CDF to serve an additional year at the behest of the President upon advice by the Defence Council.

It is this predictability that has enhanced the military’s image as an efficient, orderly and stable organisation. Unlike in other institutions where succession is often haphazard, the Tonje Rules have given the military certainty.

Gen (rtd) Tonje’s transformational leadership is a legacy that should be emulated in other public institutions. Other security agencies, including the National Police Service and the Kenya Prisons Service, can similarly benefit from setting up systems that ensure efficiency and prevent the manipulation of promotions.