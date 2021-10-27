It is time to slow down on debt-taking spree

The economy is now dangerously addicted to debt and, despite the situation moving towards the red territory, the government is nowhere near slowing down its debt appetite. As Kenya received a Sh16 billion loan from the World Bank yesterday, the National Treasury was readying itself to go back to the bond market to seek a record Sh150 billion. According to the government, the money will be used to offset debts to contractors and finance the completion of ongoing road projects.

It is already a done deal after it emerged that the Treasury, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and the Attorney-General had approved the bond. Latest CBK data show the country accumulated a Sh1 trillion debt in the year to June 2021 — or about Sh84 billion every month and Sh2.8 billion every day. By June, the stock of public debt stood at Sh7.7 trillion, up from Sh6.6 trillion. At this rate, by June next year the debt will have hit — or be very close to — the Sh9 trillion ceiling.

That Kenya’s indebtedness and the debt distress moving from low to high is now a major concern at home and abroad has not stopped the Treasury from lining up to take up loans. Worse, most of the new debt is for paying old debts — like kicking the debt can down the road to the next government.

The increased fiscal deficit largely due to development expenditure on ambitious infrastructure projects and the huge recurrent expenditure in sectors such as education and health, as well as A growing mountain of guaranteed debt.