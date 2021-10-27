It is time to slow down on debt-taking spree

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Latest CBK data show the country accumulated a Sh1 trillion debt in the year to June 2021.
  • By June, the stock of public debt stood at Sh7.7 trillion, up from Sh6.6 trillion.

The economy is now dangerously addicted to debt and, despite the situation moving towards the red territory, the government is nowhere near slowing down its debt appetite. As Kenya received a Sh16 billion loan from the World Bank yesterday, the National Treasury was readying itself to go back to the bond market to seek a record Sh150 billion. According to the government, the money will be used to offset debts to contractors and finance the completion of ongoing road projects.

