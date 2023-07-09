It is Shabana, Murang’a Seal’s day

At no time has the National Super League (NSL) action gripped the nation than this season with drama, excitement and hype marking the promotion of Shabana and Murang’a Seal to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL). At its peak on Saturday, Shabana beat Kisumu All Stars 2-0 at a packed Gusii Stadium to finish top of the pack with 73 points and officially lift the NSL trophy.

Shabana, who had qualified for the KPL a fortnight before after 17 years, were joined by Murang’a Seal, in second place with 69 points after they drew 2-2 with Gusii FC in Awendo. Central Kenya has not had representation in KPL since Thika United were relegated at they finished top bottom of the KPL in 2018.

However, the two KPL entrants should know that KPL will be a different game ball altogether in terms of finances and competition. They must put in place sustainable financial and administrative models to survive because it’s from such a platform that they will produce good results and thrive.

Shabana have struggled financially since the death of their chairman, Nyandoro Kambi, in February. Murang’a Seal pulled through thanks to their two-year sponsorship deal with betting firm SportPesa. The community-based sides must not be a one-hit wonder but cement their place in the top-flight league.

They ought to cash in on their strong home base support that is likely to increase when they officially start playing in the KPL by coming up with money-generating ventures. But they must put in place reliable mechanism to contain their fans, especially during key matches. KPL have strict rules; hence, scenes as those witnessed at Gusii Stadium on Saturday can draw severe punishment.