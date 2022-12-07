Iron out challenges hampering devolution

Devolution has been lauded as the most significant means through which immense resources have been transferred from the centre to the grassroots in the past 10 years.

This is evident in the impressive overall development across the country, with the headquarters of the 47 counties becoming major urban centres in the largely rural areas. However, it has not been without its challenges.

There has been a simmering conflict between the national and county governments over the apparent encroachment by the former on some functions that should by now have been devolved. As the counties seek more control, critics have also pointed out that the devolved units still largely rely on financial allocations from the National Treasury. Their operations almost grind to a halt whenever disbursements are delayed.

However, the counties are entitled to their share of national revenue under the control of the Exchequer. The generation of their own resources should just complement what every region is entitled to for the provision of services to the people and the development of infrastructure.

Devolution

The Council of Governors is demanding a review of policies deemed to hamper devolution. They include the contentious Sh39 billion medical equipment leasing scheme in which the governors had no say. The governors are also worrying about the looming disruption of services when the contracts for 9,000 Universal Health Coverage (UHC) staff expire in May next year.

Health is a devolved function, which is still practically run from the Ministry of Health headquarters. There are other issues such as the setting up of three agencies in the ministry without consulting the counties, though it is them that are supposed to be in charge of this portfolio.

The governors see the establishment of the Kenya National Public Health Institute and two other organisations as meant for the national government to continue to manage devolved functions. In yet another area of friction, the counties are faulting the government for delays in disbursing funds. They are owed Sh29.6 billion for October and Sh31.45 billion for November.