Involve all the players in Junior Secondary plans

The government has announced that all the learners who will transition to Junior Secondary level next year will attend day schools. The announcement cleared the air on yet another grey area in the ongoing implementation of the competency-based curriculum (CBC).

The clarification on Tuesday came barely a fortnight after a head teachers’ meeting in Mombasa was told by the Principal Secretary in the Department for the Implementation of Curriculum Reforms, Prof Fatuma Chege, that junior secondary would be part of secondary and not primary education.

While these clarifications by top government officials are pivotal to the implementation of CBC, they point to the worrying possibility that key players are still in the dark on various aspects of the new curriculum.

By now, the head teachers, the Teachers Service Commission and the Ministry of Education bureaucracy should be reading from the same script on the rollout of Junior Secondary education, given that the first double intake for Form One and Grade Seven learners is scheduled for early next year.

They key players need to compare notes and come up with a synchronised plan. For instance, while TSC has announced that the first batch of teachers is already undergoing training in readiness for the rollout of Junior Secondary learning, such decisions should be made in consultation with the principals, who better understand the staffing gaps in their schools.

Such consultations would help avert the kind of logjam the country witnessed with the implementation of earlier phases of CBC and the 100 per cent transition policy.