Investigate suspects’ deaths in police cells

The country has come a long way from the days of the disappearance of suspects from police custody and rampant extrajudicial killings.

The promulgation of the 2010 Constitution was lauded as a turning point in entrenching human rights and the rule of law.

A reversal of these gains would be a betrayal of those who made sacrifices, with some paying the ultimate price in the efforts to strengthen justice and human rights.

Crime is a vice that must be relentlessly fought. However, it cannot be a justification of the erosion of constitutional rights. The police cannot be the judge, jury and executioner. They do not have the power to judge and punish unilaterally.

However, if they suspect that someone may have committed a crime, they can arrest and arraign in court. But the power to determine guilt or innocence is in the hands of the courts. This is what due process is all about.

Suspects are innocent until proven guilty after providing evidence of their wrongdoing in court. While in police custody, they must be protected and treated decently and fairly. Even if found guilty, it is not the duty of the police to dish out punishment. That role belongs elsewhere and the division of responsibilities in the delivery of justice must be respected.

There are some really sad cases in Nakuru County, where post-mortem examination reports have confirmed that three young men died of strangulation while in police custody. Naturally, their families are up in arms, crying for justice over the deaths of the suspects in the hands of the police.

What started as a domestic quarrel led to the arrest of one of the victims, who died in police custody. Another young man allegedly committed suicide in police cells. The third victim, who had been arrested for allegedly vandalising his father’s property, also died in custody.