Investigate school fires and punish the culprits

A fire tragedy that has claimed nearly 20 lives of pupils at a school in Nyeri County is a painful occurrence for their families, schoolmates, teachers, friends, the local community and the entire country.

Seventeen of the 156 boarders perished in a school dormitory inferno, while another 14 were seriously injured. The school has 824 students.

Sixteen pupils were burnt beyond recognition and one died on the way to hospital. For the 14 survivors and the other pupils, it will take a long time to shake off the trauma of the loss of their colleagues in such a painful manner.

President William Ruto has condoled with the bereaved families and ordered a thorough investigation. Describing the news as “devastating”, he vowed that those found culpable would be dealt with.

The fire has sparked renewed concern about safety, especially in boarding schools. This is a searing reminder of past similar incidents that left painful memories. Parents entrust their children with school administrators because they have confidence that the young ones will be safe.

The deadliest school fire in recent years occurred in Machakos in 2001, with 67 students killed in a dormitory inferno. Two disgruntled pupils masterminded the arson.

In 2017, a fire in a girls’ school in Nairobi, in yet another arson attack, claimed 10 lives. Earlier, in 1996, a blaze at a girls’ school in Kwale, claimed 26 lives.

School fires have been fuelled by drug abuse and congestion, according to an Education ministry report. Poor dormitory conditions and complaints about workload have also been cited as some of the causes.

The ministry has issued guidelines, including the requirement that dormitories must be spacious enough and have two doors at each end, an emergency door in the middle and windows without metal grills to ease escape in case of fire.

Schools are also required to install fire extinguishers and alarms and conduct regular fire drills.