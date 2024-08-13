Investigate athletics talent drain scandal

The country has once again showcased on the international stage, the just-ended Paris Olympics, its depth of talent and prowess in sports, especially athletics. Kenyans can now celebrate the medals won, placing the country among the top sporting nations.

Doing battle with such sports super powers as the United States, China, Great Britain and others, and putting up such an excellent show, is a moment of national joy and pride. Our country is basking in glory, and this will be an inspiration to excel in other competitions.

However, it is quite disappointing that the country may just have been denied success in some events in Paris, which were won by athletes of Kenyan origin. Had they not opted to compete for other countries, the gold and other medals would probably have been Kenya’s this year. The country could be paying a price for corruption. We are talking about the worrying sports talent drain that has been fuelled by the antics of greedy athletics officials. It is becoming increasingly apparent that some sly officials may be aiding the transfer of young talent to other countries for their personal gain.

Acting as agents for countries in the Gulf region, Europe and the United States, these officials have been luring and literally selling off our young athletes. The most popular destinations are Bahrain, whose ex-Kenyan athlete won a gold medal, Kazakhstan and the US. An athletics official has denied any wrongdoing, arguing that they cannot control the shifting of national allegiances, but there is more to this than meets the eye. Another possible explanation is that local selection trials are quite competitive and some of those who fail to qualify opt to shift. But some athletes have revealed that they have been asked to pay bribes to be included in Team Kenya.

These issues call for thorough investigations to ensure that the country is not cheated out of its home-grown talent.