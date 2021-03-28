Invest in young players

Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

Kenya’s Harambee Stars face Togo in Lome tonight in a dead rubber match after their dream of featuring in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Cameroon came a cropper following the 1-1 draw with Egypt at Moi International Sports Complex, Nairobi, on Thursday. That placed them third in Group ‘G’ of the qualifying round with top-placed Egypt and Comoros into the finals.

