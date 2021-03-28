Invest in young players

Kenya’s Harambee Stars face Togo in Lome tonight in a dead rubber match after their dream of featuring in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Cameroon came a cropper following the 1-1 draw with Egypt at Moi International Sports Complex, Nairobi, on Thursday. That placed them third in Group ‘G’ of the qualifying round with top-placed Egypt and Comoros into the finals.

Kenya was expected to easily qualify by virtue of having got a “favourable” qualification draw, but they have failed to win in five matches so far. They started well, forcing a 1-1 draw away to Egypt and registering a similar result with Togo in Nairobi.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) then replaced head coach Francis Kimanzi with Jacob “Ghost” Mulee out of the blue. The Stars then drew 1-1 with Comoros in Nairobi before losing 2-1 away to the tiny island nation ahead of Thursday’s stalemate.

The change of coaches midstream seems to have hurt Kenya’s chances, introducing lack of consistency as Mulee tried to exert his philosophy. With the country’s hopes for the Afcon finals now over, Mulee, and FKF, must shift their focus to the 2022 Fifa World Cup Africa qualifiers that start in June this year, and in which Kenya face a tough battle in Group ‘E’ featuring Mali, Uganda and Rwanda.

The winners in 10 qualification groups will proceed to the third round that will see nations drawn into five home-and-away ties with the five ultimate winners advancing to the 2022 finals in Qatar.

If the lacklustre show in the Afcon qualifiers is anything to go by, Kenya’s chances of qualifying for Qatar are minimal, hence the need for an overhaul of the team. Mulee must put his trust in young players and realistically look beyond Qatar to the 2026 World Cup to be hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada.