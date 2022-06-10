The just-ended 10th Africa University Games at Kenyatta University where 40 institutions drawn from 15 countries participated proved yet another breeding ground for talent.

With few events remaining last evening, Egypt were destined to be crowned the overall winners, as they were leading with 94 medals; 42 gold, 29 silver and 23 bronze, followed by Uganda at 76 (30-20-26), Ghana 52 (15-20-17) and South Africa 27 (13-6-8).

Kenya was placed fifth with 100 medals (10-35-55).

Kenya once again proved to the continent that it can stage major sporting events, having hosted the World Under-20 Athletics Championships and World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally last year.

The country also hosted the last three editions of the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour Kip Keino Classic, whose last edition went down on May 7 at the Moi International Sport Centre, Kasarani.

Notably, Kenyatta University was the Athletes Village during the largely successful 2017 World Under-17 Athletic Championships, where the newly contracted six-lane athletics track formed a key part of the world event’s legacy. It’s the track that hosted the athletics championships during the university games.

Kenyatta University stood out not only for providing world-class competition facilities such as an international swimming pool, but also quality accomodation for the visitors.

Other local universities and colleges must emulate Kenyatta University by improving their sports infrastructure.

Our universities should also help develop sports by offering scholarships to talented students.

The newly crowned Africa 100m and 4x100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala is a student at the University of Nairobi, which should send a strong message on the need for the government to invest in sports facilities.