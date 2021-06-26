Invest in food production 

With mounting challenges such as the adverse consequences of climate change, farmers need support from the county and national governments as well as organisations with agricultural expertise. Many farmers have seen their production decline as the rains have become increasingly unpredictable and insufficient.

There is nothing as frustrating as investing in inputs and labour and failing to harvest any crops. If agricultural extension officers were to do their job with the seriousness it deserves, the farmers’ efforts would not go to waste. Farmers need accurate information and knowledge to avoid making wrong decisions that end up driving them into abject poverty.

There is an interesting pilot programme in Kiambu County that could go some reasonable way in fixing the shortcomings or lack of extension services for farmers. Under the project, experienced and knowledgeable farmers advise their peers on how to boost crop production. Local leaders say the project, which was initiated by the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (Agra), is already having a useful impact on the ground.

Kiambu farmers who have embraced the new peer-review approach are said to be recording increasingly higher yields. It would be good to replicate this in other places to bolster the war against hunger and starvation. The biggest advantage with this method is that it is easier for rural folks to learn from people they are familiar with, as opposed to total strangers.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which has been wreaking havoc across the country for over a year now, has demonstrated the urgent need to boost farming, and especially growing of food crops. The pandemic has led to a significant shift from the urban centres as workers are laid off and many of them return to their rural homes. To revamp agriculture and boost harvests across the country, the county governments should seriously consider introducing incentives for farmers.