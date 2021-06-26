Invest in food production 

  • Many farmers have seen their production decline as the rains have become increasingly unpredictable and insufficient.
  • There is nothing as frustrating as investing in inputs and labour and failing to harvest any crops.

With mounting challenges such as the adverse consequences of climate change, farmers need support from the county and national governments as well as organisations with agricultural expertise. Many farmers have seen their production decline as the rains have become increasingly unpredictable and insufficient.

