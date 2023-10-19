Intensify war on graft

Corruption is a major national scourge that needs to be tackled relentlessly and the culprits sanctioned.

It is, therefore, quite baffling to hear that the government plans to, instead, set up a commission to establish whether it is true or false that the country loses Sh2 billion daily to corrupt dealings.

Interestingly, a donor has reportedly offered to fund the research, whose findings will be released soon, as Head of Public Service Felix Koskei confirmed.

It has come from that high up in the government, as Mr Koskei puts public servants engaging in corruption on notice.

Indeed, there is no reason why the government would want to wait for the findings of such a research when it should be running at utmost speed to crack down on the runaway vice.

One does not need any research or study by experts to confirm that graft is, indeed, rampant in the country, especially in the public sector.

It will be recalled that then-President Uhuru Kenyatta made the stunning revelation several years ago, and it is highly unlikely that he could have lied about it.

It is also not the case that it was some kind of joke he was making. He was, after all, the Head of State then and, thus, privy to such information.

At the time, Kenya was ranked 124th out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perceptions Index 2020 released by Transparency International, with a score of 31 out of 100.

Besides, according to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the country loses Sh600 billion, or 7.8 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), to corruption annually.

Indeed, the EACC has lately stepped up the war on corruption, which hampers the country’s development as public resources are unilaterally diverted to line the pockets of a few crooked people. There is no need, therefore, to wait for the research to establish what is obvious.