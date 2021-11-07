Intensify search for the solution to school fires

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The causes of the scourge that has afflicted the education sector appear to be still potent.
  • There have been arson attacks in more than 100 secondary schools in the past one year.

When the Ministry of Education last week gave in to calls for a half-term break to ease the tension over the burning of schools, many expected that there would be some respite from the spate of arson attacks. They were mistaken. The masterminds are still at it with several more incidents reported in the short time. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.