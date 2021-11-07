Intensify search for the solution to school fires

When the Ministry of Education last week gave in to calls for a half-term break to ease the tension over the burning of schools, many expected that there would be some respite from the spate of arson attacks. They were mistaken. The masterminds are still at it with several more incidents reported in the short time.

The causes of the scourge that has afflicted the education sector appear to be still potent. Those who called for the holiday had argued that not only would it ease the pressure on the school heads and other teachers, and students, but also provide an opportunity to seek a lasting solution to the problem.

However, Kenyans’ favourite pastime — blame game — continues with some people even accusing the media of fuelling the arson. Nothing could be farther from the truth. The media only highlight the incidents to bring them to the attention of the concerned authorities to take the necessary action. The media have nothing to gain from lawlessness.

There have been arson attacks in more than 100 secondary schools in the past one year. Parents are alarmed because they always bear the financial burden arising from school unrest. Whereas schools will not refund the money saved from the closure, parents must meet their children’s travel costs.

Some of the latest flare-ups have occurred at the coast and in western Kenya. In Kilifi County, detectives are investigating the destruction of property in 11 schools. In western Kenya, Kakamega High School, one of the best academic institutions in the country, has been indefinitely closed following the burning of two dormitories.

This term alone, one student has died and scores others injured and more than 30 dormitories and other buildings, including laboratories, torched. The principals have heaped blame on unruly students. But could there be an invisible hand in this relentless assault on schools?