Intensify efforts to fight scourge of corruption

Corruption is a scourge that if not seriously tackled can bring the country to its knees. It not only impedes service delivery, but also diverts resources from development programmes.

Today, December 9, is the International Anti-Corruption Day designated by the United Nations, signifying the importance it attaches to the fight against the vice. This is crucial for Kenya, as in what has become an annual ritual, the Auditor-General and the Controller of Budget highlight cases of wastage, outright theft, mismanagement, corruption, and abuse of office.

In the past three months, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has been grappling with the multibillion-shilling Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (Ketraco), the National Museums of Kenya case, where Sh490 million was reportedly embezzled, the Sh60 billion Telkom saga, and the Finland scholarship rip-off. There are many more cases in the counties.

One cannot talk about the vice in Kenya without mention of the revelation in 2021 by then President Uhuru Kenyatta that the country loses Sh2 billion to corruption daily. Head of Public Service Henry Koskei recently announced that a tribunal would be set up to confirm whether it is true or not. Since then, there has been no public mention of what is being done so far.

According to the EACC, the country loses Sh608 billion or 7.8 per cent of its GDP to corruption annually. This is a monumental problem, the strategies and institutions established to curb the vice are performing dismally.