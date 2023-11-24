Intensify efforts to end violence on women

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), which begin today, are an important annual global campaign. Indeed, November 25 is designated by the UN as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

This year’s theme, ‘UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls’, underscores the importance of this effort. It is meant to create awareness and encourage women and girls to fully and freely participate in family, community and national development.

To support this initiative, the UN Secretary-General launched in 2008 the campaign UNITE by 2030 to End Violence against Women. It runs parallel to the 16 days of activism. According to the available statistics, 45 per cent of the women in Sub-Sahara have suffered physical or sexual violence, with devastating consequences. Their pride and self-drive are shattered and the trauma afflicts them for the rest of their lives.

The gender desks set up at police stations in 2004 to receive and investigate cases of sexual and gender-based violence were meant to help eliminate the shame and abuse due to the lack of privacy. Today, many are dilapidated and hardly manned. They should be revitalised to restore confidence in them. Harmful practices such as child marriage, rape and female genital mutilation continue unabated. It is not enough to just denounce the evil attempts to dehumanise this gender, which accounts for nearly half of the population.

Men must be involved in the campaign as change agents. After all, as activists have aptly put it, every daughter has a father, every son has a mother and every husband has a wife.

It is disgusting that women suffer such horrific violence at the hands of men, who owe their very existence to this gender that deserves their utter respect.