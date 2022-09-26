Intensify efforts to curb deadly bandit attacks

The latest bandit attack in the northwest of the country, in which 11 people, including eight police officers and a local chief, were killed, is a stark reminder of the perennial grave insecurity in the region. This and past incidents have been carried out by criminals armed with illegally acquired weapons.

President William Ruto’s directive to crack down on the bandits is reassuring. His order underscores the seriousness with which the government views the problem. The slain police officers were pursuing cattle rustlers when they were ambushed. Past attempts to rein in the brigands have failed with cattle rustling intensifying. It is, of course, a lucrative business.

Innocent Kenyans must be protected from the marauding gangs that roam and pillage villages at will. This is no longer the so-called traditional pastime for young men to display their bravery in cattle raids but a deadly criminal enterprise.

Security

This attack, coming so early in President Ruto’s reign, is definitely a wake-up call to prioritise security in this area, which is also being ravaged by the effects of a biting drought. Almost 3.5 million people reportedly face starvation yet it is not easy to distribute relief food to this remote and inaccessible area.

There is a worrying resurgence in lawlessness. Last month, at least seven people were burnt to death in Turkana County. The bandits have become even more emboldened as they easily get away with murder.