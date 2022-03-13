Intensify the campaign to curb bandit menace

The bandits in the North Rift region appear to be spoiling for a big fight. They have lately shown scant respect for the security agencies, brazenly striking a number of targets, killing innocent people and stealing their livestock.

The latest victims include a senior police officer, who was shot in a raid by the thugs behind the reign of terror. His colleague is nursing gunshot wounds from what has been described as a daring bandit attack in Baringo South.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been numerous fatal raids in the remote villages, bringing the death toll to more than 20. Many people have fled their homes to escape the marauding gangs who are armed with sophisticated weapons.

It is also alleged that a private “white helicopter” has been supplying weapons to the criminals. This is a serious allegation that the authorities have pledged to investigate. They should speed up the inquiry and bring the culprits to book.

Local residents, including police reservists, allege that the helicopter has been spotted landing in the area, fuelling suspicion that it could be ferrying the guns and ammunition used in the attacks. Let police identify the owner(s) of the aircraft.

In September last year, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i visited Laikipia County following a spate of bandit attacks and warned of stern action against the culprits. He later undertook a similar mission to Marsabit, delivering the same tough message to the bandits and their accomplices. Since his vow to apprehend the gangs and politicians suspected of inciting residents to violence, peace has largely been restored.

Bearing the brunt of the banditry in the North Rift are villagers and traders. Many businesses have been closed due to insecurity as the attacks have escalated despite a pledge by the government to contain the conflict that has not only claimed scores of lives but also displaced hundreds of families.

The killing of the General Service Unit (GSU) officer in an ambush that left his juniors injured calls for a more robust approach and stern action by the security forces to combat the perennial problem and pacify the region.