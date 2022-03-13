Intensify the campaign to curb bandit menace

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The latest victims include a senior police officer, who was shot in a raid by the thugs.
  • Since the beginning of the year, there have been numerous fatal raids in the remote villages.

The bandits in the North Rift region appear to be spoiling for a big fight. They have lately shown scant respect for the security agencies, brazenly striking a number of targets, killing innocent people and stealing their livestock.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.