Instil discipline in the handling of county cash

The management of counties’ resources is a subject of deep concern. At the core are financial malpractices that hamper service delivery. The latest exemplification of this is a report indicating that several counties do not remit employees’ statutory deductions to the respective organisations, hence exposing them to grave dangers.

Some of the statutory deductions are contributions to the National Hospital Insurance Fund, National Social Security Fund and Local Authorities Pension Fund and loan repayments.

This week, the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate several counties that are withholding employees’ deductions and take appropriate action against them. At a personal level, it means the affected employees cannot access medical care while retirees are unable to access their pensions. It is worse for those servicing loans because they risk being blacklisted and their properties auctioned by the lenders.

What these counties are doing manifests a serious problem. On the surface, it means counties do not have adequate funds to meet their obligations. The explanation is that the National Treasury always delays in remitting capitation grants to counties, causing them to default on many obligations. Which is a legitimate point and subject for another discussion.

However, that is just part of the problem. The substantive reason is poor resource management. It is expected that when counties receive any cash from the National Treasury, they should pay their pending bills, among them unremitted deductions. Failure to do so amounts to violation of financial management procedures.