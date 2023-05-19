Initiate reforms to secure public servants’ pension

A retired teachers’ agonising two-decade wait for their pension is finally over. It is a huge relief as the government has agreed to pay the withheld Sh16 billion in pension funds. The long delay has been a betrayal of the workers who sacrificed during their employment to put something away to secure their lives in retirement.

Sadly, it has taken so many years of fighting, including court cases, but they can now breathe a sigh of relief and enjoy what they really deserve.

However, some of their colleagues passed away without ever enjoying their pension. But even those now eagerly looking forward to their payments are well past their prime. Some have wasted away, lacking proper medical care, as they struggled to feed their families and cater for their other needs.

This should never happen again. Pension schemes should provide the social security for which they are established. Indeed, the funds should be prudently invested to earn even more for the members while still in employment.

While the government’s decision to finally pay the retired teachers’ pension is commendable, this is not the way to treat people who denied themselves to save something for their old age. They have been so callously treated despite their diligent service of imparting knowledge to young Kenyans and preparing them to become more useful members of society.

Unfortunately, the teachers are not the only ones who have had such a raw deal. Other public servants have led miserable lives due to mismanagement and rampant corruption. The pension delays have taken a toll on the lives of many Kenyans who made their worthwhile contributions to developing the country.

The Pensions Department has been riddled with inefficiency and corruption, with blatant demands for bribes by some incorrigibly corrupt officials. If there is an area that is crying out for reforms, it is the government pensions service.