Initial cost of solar energy hindrance to its adoption

The proposal to fine or jail Kenyans who fail to comply with a requirement that is in their own interest may sound overly punitive but it is a step in the right direction. In many cases, people have to be forced to do certain things and only realise much later that they were wrong and the authorities implementing a policy or directive were spot-on and should have done this much earlier, in fact.

A draft law that seeks to promote solar energy by punishing defaulters is bound to raise eyebrows but it is long overdue. Access to electricity remains a major challenge, especially in the rural areas. The owners of buildings would risk six months in jail or a Sh20,000 fine if they fail to include designs for the installation of solar water heaters. This is part of a government plan to boost the adoption of renewable energies.

The draft Energy (Solar Water Heating) Regulations, 2022 developed by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) will require all premises to have solar water heaters. And to comply with the constitutional requirement to public participation, the draft has been unveiled for discussion.

Brainstorming will help to streamline manufacture, importation, design, installation and solar water heating systems.

Sunshine is an abundant and readily available free resource that should provide free energy for most Kenyans who cannot afford hydroelectric power. It's also a renewable source of energy that is environmentally friendly. As the world grapples with climate change, solar energy use should be intensified.

Besides, solar generation is the answer to the huge electricity bills that have led to the disconnection of power to many public institutions—such as health centres and hospitals, schools and colleges, mostly in the rural areas.

A past effort failed following protests by landlords and tenants, who felt that it would be punitive. They said redoing the installations to include solar heaters would be too costly for them. However, installation and use of solar water heaters will reduce the high cost of electricity for buildings.

While solar power is a godsend waiting to be tapped, however, the biggest handicap is the initial high cost of installing the systems. It is a matter that need be exhaustively debated at the public participation forums.