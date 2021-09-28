Information access vital

With the next general election just under a year away, the media are going to play a more significant role in its coverage. As the watchdog of the society, they disseminate information to educate the people and enable them to make the right decisions.

However, it takes big events and occasions like the elections to realise just how important media professionals are in helping voters to evaluate and choose the best leaders. Since not all the cues given are keenly followed, the voters only come to realise their folly after backing the wrong horse.

They must then wait until the end of the term or if a vacancy falls midstream through death or severe illness to get another chance.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) is working ahead to revise election reporting guidelines for members. The objective is to enable fair and accurate coverage of the election campaigns, voting and declaration of results.

Coincidentally, MCK has teamed up with the Commission on Administration of Justice and donors to mark the International Day for Universal Access of Information, which was observed yesterday.

The Constitution and the Access to Information Act 2016 protect citizens’ rights and media access to information held by public bodies, which are required to disclose everything in their possession, with only a few exceptions.

Access to information should be used to build stronger partnerships and institutions. As the old adage goes, information is power. Well-informed people are able to make the right decisions.

Access to information, especially during crises, is vital so that collectively informed decisions can be made. Advocating knowledge in this era of half-truths or the proliferation of fake news is vital.