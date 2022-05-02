Independents are free to exercise democratic right

Elections are the best manifestation of the vibrancy of the democratic system in the choice of leaders. As soon as the election season sets in, everything else seems to take a back seat. This year has been no exception as the run-up to the August 9 General Election intensifies.

The parties will, in just two weeks’ time, present to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) the names of their presidential aspirants and their running mates. They will also submit the names of the gubernatorial aspirants and their running mates.

However, some politicians chose to run as independent candidates after realising that they stood no chance in the party primaries or after losing nominations. Yesterday, the aspirants trooped to the IEBC headquarters in Nairobi to file their papers and meet the deadline.

Some 47 people have been cleared to run for President as independent candidates, alarming the major coalitions and parties. If all of them satisfy the IEBC on their eligibility, the voters will this time have the longest presidential election ballot paper ever. Of course, some of them are jokers, and when push comes to shove, they will simply step aside. Those cleared will do battle with UDA-Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential hopeful William Ruto, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party flag bearer Raila Odinga, and Safina’s Jimi Wanjigi for the top job.

Some 7,111 have expressed interest in vying as independents for the other elective seats. According to a list from the Registrar of Political Parties, 104 want to vie for governor, 141 will run for senator and 110 for the 47 Woman Representative positions. The 290 parliamentary seats have attracted 944 independents, and 5,765 will run for the 1,450 county assembly positions.

The outgoing National Assembly has 13 independent MPs, some of whom outwitted candidates sponsored by dominant parties. Some of them will this time around run on party tickets.