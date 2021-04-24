Independent review can help unlock BBI process

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional review process has hit yet another brick wall. The joint parliamentary committee on Justice and Legal Affairs has declared the BBI proposal on creation of 70 new constituencies illegal. This is unsurprising because questions had been raised many times in the past that the BBI task force was acting beyond its powers.

Two issues emerge. First, the BBI task force acted ultra vires by purporting to create new boundaries because that mandate is constitutionally bestowed upon the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The electoral agency’s chairman Wafula Chebukati had raised this matter before and advised the task force to recommend increasing of boundaries but leave the mechanics of that to IEBC. That advisory was ignored.

Second, there has emerged heated debate about the role of Parliament in the constitutional review process. The question is: does Parliament have powers to amend the BBI Bill, which has been debated and passed by the county assemblies? Some say Parliament has absolutely no role other than to pass the Bill.

Others argue that Parliament, as the people’s voice, is not just a pipeline where documents pass; that it has the mandate of interrogating such a Bill before approval and, in this instance, clearing the road to a referendum.

What we have now fuses these two debates and, therefore, requires a resolution. Since the BBI proposal on constituencies is illegal, the matter has to be looked at afresh. Which means the Bill has to be opened for debate; for Parliament cannot allow itself to pass a law that is unconstitutional.