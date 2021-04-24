Independent review can help unlock BBI process

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional review process has hit yet another brick wall. The joint parliamentary committee on Justice and Legal Affairs has declared the BBI proposal on creation of 70 new constituencies illegal. This is unsurprising because questions had been raised many times in the past that the BBI task force was acting beyond its powers.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.