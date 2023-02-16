Incentivise electric cars

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has announced plans to start testing motor vehicle emissions as the government steps up the war on pollution.

That comes amid global efforts to reduce carbon emissions, which contribute heavily to global warming and the unprecedented climate change crisis that threatens lives and livelihoods everywhere with Global South countries like Kenya bearing the brunt of the catastrophe.

The proposal that commercial and public service vehicles be subjected to annual emission tests, and once every two years for private vehicles, is welcome.

The Environmental Management and Coordination (Air Quality) Regulations, 2014, mandates Nema to work towards prevention and control of pollution and ensure there is clean, healthy and ambient air.

The move, coupled with other conservation efforts, would contribute immensely to the global campaign against pollution and global warming.

But the risk is that this noble plan may go the way of the annual motor vehicle inspection, which has, over the years, been turned into a conduit for corruption.

Many Kenyans present for inspection of defective vehicles that belong in the junkyard but, after parting with a bribe, they are allowed back on the roads in a precarious scheme that contributes heavily to the high incidence of road carnage.

That said, this renewed war on pollution offers an opportune window for Kenya to pivot towards electric cars and other strategies geared towards net-zero emissions by 2050.