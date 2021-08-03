Improve waste disposal

There are fantastic developments in Nairobi and its surrounding townships with prime residential properties, roads and other essential infrastructure projects coming up. There is a shortage of housing in the capital and, therefore, those counties have come in handy, earning themselves the tag of being the ‘bedrooms’ of the city.

However, not so impressive is waste management. As construction continues on the city’s outskirts, there is a shocking aura of stench in most places. Boosting water supply and streamlining sewerage is a huge challenge. The mess is evident on Mombasa Road, especially in Syokimau, Machakos County, where storm drains have been turned into sewers. Outbreaks of waterborne diseases cannot be ruled out.

It is, therefore, not surprising that the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has given Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company and Athi Water Works Development Agency bosses two weeks to repair broken sewer lines or be arrested.

The agency says dysfunctional sewer lines are the cause of most of the pollution. In some places, sewage has been let to rot in storm drains for months, yet the officials pass by the eyesores daily. This smacks of criminal ineptitude.

Some factories and residential apartments discharge raw sewage into nearby rivers. It’s encouraging to hear that the police unit of Nema and environmental inspectors have warned the polluters to improve their facilities or face the music.

We hope the bosses will quickly get the broken sewers repaired — not just to avoid arrest but to provide a vital service. This is the only way they can justify their own existence, at such a huge cost to the taxpayer. The water agencies must ensure that the required infrastructure is put in place.